Axiado And GIGABYTE Demonstrate AI Hardware Platform Security And Dynamic Thermal Management At COMPUTEX 2025

Collaboration to be Showcased at Computex of Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) and Dynamic Thermal Management on GIGABYTE's NVIDIA MGXTM-based Servers

TAIPEI, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2025 - Axiado Corporation , a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, and Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE and an industry leader in generative AI servers and advanced cooling technologies, today announced a static demonstration of Axiado's hardware-anchored platform security and Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) capabilities on GIGABYTE's NVIDIA MGXTM-based AI servers at COMPUTEX 2025. The demo will be featured at the GIGABYTE booth K0802 from May 20-23, 2025.

As part of the growing collaboration between the two companies, GIGABYTE will showcase its latest NVIDIA-based servers, integrated with Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU). The demo highlights silicon-level threat detection and preemptive security enforcement, alongside intelligent thermal optimization that reduces energy consumption and operational costs-advancing the goal of carbon-net zero data centers.

"Our mission is to embed real-time protection and efficiency into the fabric of computing," added Gopi Sirineni, CEO of Axiado. "Together with GIGABYTE, we're showcasing how AI-driven, silicon-anchored protection and dynamic thermal optimization are reshaping the future of data center design."

The integration brings together Axiado's TCU, which unifies a Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Root of Trust (RoT), Trusted Platform Module (TPM), and AI-powered threat detection inside the GIGABYTE XL44-SX1, which uses an NVIDIA MGXTM modular server design. This pairing delivers scalable, resilient infrastructure designed for the demands of AI and hyperscale cloud workloads.

Demonstration Highlights at COMPUTEX



Zero-Trust Security Architecture – Axiado's TCU combines RoT, BMC, TPM, secure networking, Netboot and AI inference in a single SoC, providing real-time anomaly detection and attack mitigation

Dynamic Thermal Management – Integrated DTM solution intelligently adjusts power and cooling in real time to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact Validated NVIDIA Integration – Joint demo features TCU deployment on GIGABYTE's latest Intel-based XL44-SX1 server using NVIDIA MGXTM architecture

"GIGABYTE is committed to enabling secure and sustainable AI infrastructure," said Andy Chen, Senior Vice President at Giga Computing. "Our collaboration with Axiado ensures that our platforms deliver the advanced security and thermal performance our customers demand."

Availability

Axiado's AI-Driven Secure Management Card (SCM3003) is available now. For samples and pricing, please contact Axiado .

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is an AI-driven platform security solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Giga Computing

Giga Computing Technology is an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. Having spun off from GIGABYTE, we maintain hardware expertise in manufacturing and product design, while operating as a standalone business that can drive more investment into core competencies. We offer a complete GIGABYTE product portfolio that addresses all workloads from the data center to edge including traditional and emerging workloads in HPC and AI to data analytics, 5G/edge, cloud computing, and more. Our longstanding partnerships with key technology leaders ensure that our new products will be the most advanced and they will launch with new partner platforms. Our systems embody performance, security, scalability, and sustainability. To find out more, visit and join our newsletter .

SOURCE Axiado

