Parth Shah Announces AIRWORLD: A Virtual Civilization Game Marking His Comeback After Stepping Away From The IT Industry

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parth Shah Announces Demo Launch of AIRWORLD: A Virtual Civilization Driven by AI, and Augmented RealityAhmedabad, India – App/Game developer and technologist Parth Shah today announced the upcoming demo launch of AIRWORLD, a groundbreaking application that introduces the world's first immersive, AI-powered virtual civilization.Set to redefine the future of digital existence, AIRWORLD integrates advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and 2-way in-ear audio communication to create a ARWORLD where users can think, act, govern, and earn - all inside a virtual world that mirrors real economic impact.“This is not a game. AIRWORLD is the foundation of a new digital nation - where your thoughts have power, your actions have value, and your identity is sovereign,” said Parth Shah, Founder and Developer of AIRWORLD.“We are building a platform where kingdoms can rise, laws can be passed, and businesses can thrive - all inside a secure and AI-governed virtual framework.”AIRWORLD introduces the concept of AI-assisted mind-mapping, where user thoughts and memory recalls (via secure in-ear audio transmissions) can initiate transactions, control actions, and drive decisions. Citizens of AIRWORLD can:Own virtual land and propertyBuild and scale businessesGovern digital societiesEarn real-world currency through platform integrationsCompatible with devices like Vision Pro and next-gen AR glasses, the AIRWORLD app will allow early users to explore the first Kingdom environments, test AI interactions, and experience secure, privacy-first thought-based communication.Following the legacy of Sequel5 ( ), which captured the imagination of gamers globally, AIRWORLD will launch as a demo app in Q3 2027, offering selected users early access into its first virtual kingdoms.

