Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senate Democrats Say Trump’s Tariffs Impact National Security

2025-05-18 01:16:01
(MENAFN) On Friday, three Democratic Senators from the US voiced their concerns regarding the tariff strategy of the Donald Trump administration, highlighting its negative effects on American security interests.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Jack Reed, and Mark Warner addressed a letter to President Trump to express their worries about the current policy.

"We are writing to express our deep concern over your Administration’s tariff policy and its harmful impact on U.S. national security," the senators wrote in their letter.

They cautioned that the tariffs announced this year could cost American families thousands of dollars, elevate inflation, and damage long-established US alliances and partnerships.

"We expect Administration officials to speak to the impact of U.S. tariff actions on our alliances and partnerships as part of that process."

"If your tariff tirade continues to spiral, ‘America First’ may result in ‘America Alone,’ leaving our citizens less safe and our Nation less strong and less prosperous," they warned.

