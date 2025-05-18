403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senate Democrats Say Trump’s Tariffs Impact National Security
(MENAFN) On Friday, three Democratic Senators from the US voiced their concerns regarding the tariff strategy of the Donald Trump administration, highlighting its negative effects on American security interests.
Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Jack Reed, and Mark Warner addressed a letter to President Trump to express their worries about the current policy.
"We are writing to express our deep concern over your Administration’s tariff policy and its harmful impact on U.S. national security," the senators wrote in their letter.
They cautioned that the tariffs announced this year could cost American families thousands of dollars, elevate inflation, and damage long-established US alliances and partnerships.
"We expect Administration officials to speak to the impact of U.S. tariff actions on our alliances and partnerships as part of that process."
"If your tariff tirade continues to spiral, ‘America First’ may result in ‘America Alone,’ leaving our citizens less safe and our Nation less strong and less prosperous," they warned.
Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Jack Reed, and Mark Warner addressed a letter to President Trump to express their worries about the current policy.
"We are writing to express our deep concern over your Administration’s tariff policy and its harmful impact on U.S. national security," the senators wrote in their letter.
They cautioned that the tariffs announced this year could cost American families thousands of dollars, elevate inflation, and damage long-established US alliances and partnerships.
"We expect Administration officials to speak to the impact of U.S. tariff actions on our alliances and partnerships as part of that process."
"If your tariff tirade continues to spiral, ‘America First’ may result in ‘America Alone,’ leaving our citizens less safe and our Nation less strong and less prosperous," they warned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment