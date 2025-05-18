Bonside Scorecard Launches Alongside Strategic Partnership With Kimco Realty And Nuveen Real Estate

This partnership will support the launch of Bonside's forthcoming proprietary underwriting tool

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bonside , a technology company that provides financial underwriting and funding to brick-and-mortar businesses, announces a strategic partnership with leading real estate investment trust Kimco Realty and global investment manager Nuveen Real Estate . As part of this partnership, both firms made equity investments in Bonside and will be among the first users of the company's new proprietary underwriting product, the Bonside Scorecard, designed to help commercial landlords more efficiently assess the creditworthiness and risk of new and existing non-credit retail tenants.

The Bonside Scorecard brings much-needed standardization to how commercial landlords evaluate the financial and operational health of retail tenants. Built on the same underwriting process that drives Bonside's own investment decisions, and 37 transactions to date, the tool enables landlords to quickly and effectively assess tenant performance via accounting software data.

At the nucleus of Bonside is the ability to analyze, standardize and capitalize the rise of non-credit retail. By emphasizing the fundamentals of physical retail, Bonside serves the category with specificity - weighing metrics like 4-wall EBITDA, COGS, labor ratios, and 20+ other industry-specific metrics to bring purpose-built underwriting and an investment-grade mentality to the brick-and-mortar economy. For landlords, this means streamlining and standardizing the tenant diligence process and holistic risk assessments at the property and portfolio level. For tenants, it removes friction and inconsistency, allowing rising concepts to compete for sought-after spaces and sign leases without manual effort.

This partnership marks a major milestone in Bonside's growth and furthers its mission to define, and service, the brick-and-mortar economy. Since launching in 2023, Bonside has funded 37 deals and has $25 million in assets under management. Their flexible financing model, The Repeatable Revenue Agreement (RRA), gives businesses the opportunity to scale without giving up equity or entering debt, all powered by Bonside's proprietary underwriting platform.

