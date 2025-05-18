VTRS Investors Have The Opportunity To Lead The Viatris Securities Fraud Lawsuit With Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

If you suffered significant losses in Viatris stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS).

On February 27, 2025, Viatris issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which missed consensus estimates with respect to key metrics. In addition, Viatris provided lower-than-expected full-year guidance for 2025. Viatris also provided an update on remediation work at a manufacturing facility in India following receipt of a warning letter and import alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, advising that it was "more than halfway through its remediation efforts and expects to be completed in a few months at which time the Company anticipates requesting FDA to conduct a reinspection of the facility."

On this news, Viatris's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 15.21%, to close at $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025.

