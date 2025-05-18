Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer At Volvo Group Has Tragically Passed Away

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer and a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board since 2017, has tragically passed away following a short illness. Andrea led the global purchasing team and its ecosystem of supply partners through one of the most significant transformations the industry has ever seen, including navigating the pandemic, supply shortages, and an increasing volatile geopolitical landscape. She was instrumental in driving the Volvo Group transition towards more sustainable transport solutions.

"My thoughts are with Andrea's loved ones during this difficult time of loss. There is no doubt that the leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having played a vital role in the Volvo Group success over the past eight years. She was a true driving force in harnessing purchasing power as a catalyst for positive change. Thanks to her dedication and commitment, our supply network is stronger than ever. Andrea will be deeply missed," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, Volvo Group.

Jens Holtinger, Executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations will serve as acting Chief Purchasing Officer.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations

+46 76 553 7229

[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup

For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4151900

The following files are available for download: