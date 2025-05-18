403
Flash Floods, Landslides Rock West Papua, One Dead, Many Missing
(MENAFN) Severe flash floods and landslides have ravaged Indonesia's West Papua province, leaving one person dead, at least 19 missing, and four others seriously injured, a leading rescue official reported on Sunday.
The catastrophic event, triggered by intense rainfall, struck Catubow village in Gunung Arfak Regency. Yefri Sabaruddin, the head of the search and rescue office in West Papua Province, detailed the aftermath of the natural disaster.
Sabaruddin explained that while the disaster occurred on Thursday night, news of the event was delayed due to significant communication challenges in the affected region.
"One resident was killed, and we will evacuate the body. As many as 19 people are confirmed missing. We also received additional reports about other missing persons, but I still need to confirm the precise number," he stated to a news agency, highlighting the initial toll of the disaster.
"We will also comb the surrounding areas to determine whether there are more victims of the flash floods," Sabaruddin added, indicating the ongoing search efforts and the possibility of discovering more casualties. He also noted that four survivors sustained injuries.
Sabaruddin pointed out that the challenging geographical landscape and inadequate communication infrastructure have significantly impeded the progress of search and rescue operations.
"We received the disaster report on Saturday afternoon, and our team, comprising 12 personnel from the local search and rescue office, immediately deployed to the scene. Personnel from other regional offices also joined the mission," he stated, outlining the immediate response to the crisis.
Sabaruddin stressed that the difficult terrain of the mountainous region coupled with limited communication capabilities have hampered the rescue operations, highlighting the challenges faced by the teams on site.
