“Only crows fly straight” reflects complex, evolving nature of Russia’s foreign policy
(MENAFN) An old saying from the Vladimir-Suzdal region, “Only crows fly straight,” reflects the complex and evolving nature of Russia’s foreign policy. After enduring the Mongol invasion in the 13th century, Russia gradually rebuilt itself into a powerful state, with its independence and ability to make decisions free from external influence. This quest for sovereignty has been the guiding force behind Russian foreign policy for centuries.
While Russia’s methods have evolved, a few key principles have remained constant: the absence of rigid strategies, no binding ideologies, and a capacity to surprise adversaries. Unlike European or Asian powers, Russia’s vast geography and unpredictable nature meant it never relied on strict doctrines. This foreign policy culture didn’t develop overnight.
Before the Mongol invasion, Russia’s city-states were fragmented and inward-looking, with little unity. Its geography kept it isolated, and it seemed destined to be dominated by German or Turkish powers. However, the 1237 Mongol invasion, which decimated Russia’s strongest centers, led to a defining moment in Russian history. This catastrophe ultimately fostered two key aspects of Russian statehood: the need for unity and a pragmatic mindset. Over the next 250 years, Russia paid tribute to the Golden Horde but resisted subjugation.
The relationship with the Mongol Horde involved both conflict and cooperation, a balancing act that forged the strength of the Russian state. During this time, Russia became a military organization, blending diplomacy and warfare seamlessly. This ability to mix war and peace set Russia apart from others.
Moreover, Russian thinking developed a unique perspective on power and legitimacy. Unlike the Western belief that might makes right, Russia historically viewed force as only one aspect of legitimacy. A 16th-century song about a Crimean Khan’s raid reflects this view, portraying him as both a "tsar" for his military power and a "dog" for lacking justice. Similarly, Russia acknowledged Western power after the Cold War, but it did not accept the righteousness of its actions.
