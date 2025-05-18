Lulu Hypermarket Launches British Food Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Group, the region's leading hypermarket chain, has officially launched British Food Week across its stores in Qatar. Running until May 21, the promotion showcases a diverse selection of premium food products imported directly from the United Kingdom - bringing the finest of British culinary excellence to shoppers in Qatar.

The much-anticipated event was inaugurated at LuLu Mall, Giardino – The Pearl-Qatar, by Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Qatar, H E Duncan Hill.

Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Qatar H E Duncan Hill, Director of LuLu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf, and other officials and guests at the launch of British Food Week.

Speaking at the event, Duncan Hill, stated:“LuLu works closely with our excellent UK suppliers, and through such partnerships and their distribution networks, they support UK-based businesses in reaching global markets. This aligns with one of our embassy's core missions: to facilitate UK exports, support the British community abroad, and encourage Qatari investments into the UK.”

He continued,“This is a wonderful tradition that not only promotes culinary and cultural exchange but also reinforces the strong and enduring ties between the United Kingdom and Qatar. LuLu's British Food Week is a living testament to the thriving relationship between our two nations.”

Hill also highlighted that Qatar currently plays a positive role in the UK economy, contributing to the creation or sustenance of approximately 600,000 jobs - equivalent to one in every 44 jobs in the UK.

Director of LuLu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf, also addressed the gathering, noting:“This festival has been a longstanding initiative that signifies a strong and strategic partnership between LuLu, the UK, and Qatar. Our journey began in Birmingham 12 years ago in a modest rented space. Today, we operate from a cutting-edge, 170,000 sq. m. facility in the Smart Manufacturing Zone in the Midlands - Europe's leading distribution centre.”

He added,“Our facility is the first net-positive distribution centre, fully powered by renewable energy and built on sustainable principles. We're proud to have received the prestigious Queen's Award for International Trade within the first five years of our UK operations.”

Dr. Althaf emphasised that LuLu is setting a new standard in international retail logistics, ensuring the consistent availability of high-quality, safety-tested food products across the region. Shoppers can enjoy the best of British summer delights during the promotion-from a wide array of cheeses, freeze-packed berries, and teas to organic milk, rich yogurts, and specialty breads. The event is live across all LuLu Hypermarket branches in Qatar.

