Trump To Speak To Putin On Ending Ukraine War


2025-05-18 04:00:55
KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump says he will phone his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday (tomorrow) to underline an end to the Ukraine conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote on Saturday:“The subjects of the call will be stopping the bloodbath that is killing more than 5000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week.”

CNN quoted Trump as saying he planned to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO members after his call with Putin.

Earlier in the week, the US leader told journalists:“I don't believe anything is going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together.”

On Saturday, Trump wrote:“Hopefully, it will be a productive day, a ceasefire violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end.”

In a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the US commitment to ending the war.

