Trump Threatens New Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has stated that Washington will implement additional sanctions on Russia if it fails to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine.
These comments followed the first direct discussions between the two nations since 2022.
During an interview broadcast on Friday, a news agency’s anchor questioned Trump about the possibility of introducing new sanctions on Moscow.
The president responded, “Honestly, I will if we’re not going to make a deal.” He further added, “Nobody uses leverage better than me.”
Trump explained that the US would evaluate the results of Friday’s Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. “We’ll see what happens.
It will be crushing for Russia because they’re having a hard time with the economy,” he asserted.
He also mentioned that his strategy to increase domestic oil production would lower global prices, thereby diminishing Russia’s energy exports.
Additionally, Trump suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “tired” from the ongoing conflict and expressed his intention to arrange a future meeting with him.
“I have a very good relationship with Putin. I think we’ll make a deal. We have to get together,” he concluded.
