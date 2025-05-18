403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moody's Downgrades US Credit Rating
(MENAFN) Moody’s has downgraded the United States' credit rating from its perfect triple-A (AAA) status, citing growing worries about the country’s ability to afford its debt.
This marks the first time since 1917 that the agency has lowered the nation's sovereign credit rating, which had previously held the highest rating available.
This decision aligns Moody's with other major credit rating agencies.
In August 2023, Fitch Ratings downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, and in 2011, Standard & Poor’s reduced the rating to AA+ from AAA as well.
The reduction to Aa1 “reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns,” based on a statement from Moody's.
The agency also pointed out that various US administrations and Congress have failed to reach an agreement on policies to address the persistent problem of large yearly fiscal deficits and increasing interest expenses.
Despite the downgrade, Moody's emphasized that the United States still holds considerable credit strengths, such as its large economy, resilience, dynamism, and the global dominance of the dollar as a reserve currency.
Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the US could face a potential default by August unless the debt ceiling – a legal cap on government borrowing – is raised or suspended to ensure that the government has enough funds to cover its expenses.
This marks the first time since 1917 that the agency has lowered the nation's sovereign credit rating, which had previously held the highest rating available.
This decision aligns Moody's with other major credit rating agencies.
In August 2023, Fitch Ratings downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, and in 2011, Standard & Poor’s reduced the rating to AA+ from AAA as well.
The reduction to Aa1 “reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns,” based on a statement from Moody's.
The agency also pointed out that various US administrations and Congress have failed to reach an agreement on policies to address the persistent problem of large yearly fiscal deficits and increasing interest expenses.
Despite the downgrade, Moody's emphasized that the United States still holds considerable credit strengths, such as its large economy, resilience, dynamism, and the global dominance of the dollar as a reserve currency.
Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the US could face a potential default by August unless the debt ceiling – a legal cap on government borrowing – is raised or suspended to ensure that the government has enough funds to cover its expenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment