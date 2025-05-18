Mega Deals Officially Launches Mobile App On Google Play Store

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mega Deals has announced the official launch of its all-new mobile application, now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Designed with user convenience in mind, the app allows users to have a seamless mobile shopping experience bringing all the excitement straight to their fingertips.

With every purchase comes a chance to win exceptional prizes, including QR2,500,000 in total cash prizes, a Ford Mustang GTP 2024, and 1KG of pure gold.

In just a few simple clicks, users can create their free account, shop and enter the draw of their choice, instantly track their purchases and prize entries, receive real-time updates on upcoming draws and winners, unlock exclusive promotions and offers, and access all active draw information.

This dynamic app marks a significant step forward in Mega Deals' mission to elevate the customer rewards experience. The Mega Deals app is now available on Android devices via the Google Play Store and will soon be available on Apple App Store. Don't miss your chance to Shop, Win, and Celebrate!

Download the mobile app today and shop to win.