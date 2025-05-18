Qatar Gymnasts Excel At West Asian Gymnastics Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar's junior artistic gymnastics squad claimed the bronze medal in the team event at the West Asian Gymnastics Championship in Amman, Jordan.

Rising star Ahmed Sameer added to the team's tally with a bronze medal in the all-around, before going on to claim a gold medal on the floor exercise with a standout routine. His teammate

Yousef Ahmed also shone on the same apparatus, winning silver, further underlining the strength of Qatar's next generation of gymnasts.



Although the finals of the individual apparatus events are still ongoing, hopes are high for more medals, given the strong performances Team Qatar has shown so far.

The Qatari junior team consists of Ahmed Sameer, Omar Al-Hefnawi, Yousef Ahmed, and Fares Shadi.

Qatar Gymnastics Federation President Ali Al-Hitmi praised the team's performance, calling it a major milestone.“What the junior team has achieved proves that we are on the right path toward a promising future,” he said.“It strengthens Qatar's position in the regional and international gymnastics scene.”

He added:“We are proud of these results. They reflect the tremendous efforts made by the technical and administrative teams to elevate gymnastics in Qatar. Our athletes showed tremendous fighting spirit and proved they are capable of reaching the podium on the international stage.”