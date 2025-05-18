403
Sustainability Forum Middle East Hosts Networking Reception for Senior Business and Sustainability Leaders
(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – May 17, 2025- Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), a regional platform dedicated to driving net zero and nature positive solutions, hosted a networking reception at SUSHISAMBA, Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, bringing together nearly 100 senior business and sustainability leaders to facilitate dialogue and cross-sector engagement as organisations in Bahrain and around the region work to advance their sustainability and climate objectives and commitments.
In attendance were senior representatives from the Forum’s partners, members of its regional Advisory Committee, senior executives, and sustainability experts from leading public and private sector organisations in Bahrain and beyond.
The event’s sustainability focus was also reflected in the partner venue with the Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour having been awarded as a LEED Gold certified building. This prestigious certification reflects the hotel’s dedication to green building standards and sustainable luxury and serves to underscore its support and commitment to enhancing Bahrain’s sustainability ecosystem.
Commenting on the gathering, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founders and organisers, said, “We are thrilled with such strong attendance and ongoing engagement with the Forum from the business and sustainability ecosystem in Bahrain and beyond. This networking reception forms part of SFME’s ongoing efforts to bring together business leaders and climate and sustainability experts to engage and support one another in accelerating action on the 2050/2060 net-zero commitments of MENA countries and broader global climate and sustainability goals. In addition to our Forums, Workshops and Roundtables, we believe that events like this help to foster cooperation among the sustainability community, an essential pillar of progress and efficiency in the exciting transition that lies ahead.”
The reception is part of SFME’s broader programme focused on education, connection, and experience-sharing. It reinforces the Forum’s mission to serve as a year-round platform that supports the implementation of sustainability initiatives and contributes to both regional and global climate objectives.
Supporting the Forum’s annual calendar of events are the Supreme Council for Environment, Kingdom of Bahrain, Strategic Partners: National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: Bapco Energies, Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Al Areen Holding, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, First Motors, Foulath Holding, Gulf Air, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Forum Supporters: APM Terminals Bahrain and Sinnad, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.
