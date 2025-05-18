403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates AI Lab as Galgotias University commits to scale investment to INR 50 Crores into AI-Driven Future
(MENAFN- Concept PR) Noida, 16th May, 2025 – Strengthening its leadership in future-ready education, Galgotias University inaugurated a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Lab. The event marked a significant announcement of scaling the Universi’y’s investment in AI-driven growth to INR 50 Crores over the next three years. In presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, the university reaffirmed the strong commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure with a mission to embed innovation, hands-on learning, and advanced technology into the heart of its academic ecosystem.
The event was witnessed participation of prominent leaders that included Shri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Mr. Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt; alongside Mr. Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, and Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.
The new AI Lab is equipped with next-generation infrastructure to provide students with real-world exposure to AI, machine learning, and emerging technologies. The lab is designed to accelerate innovation, encourage interdisciplinary learning, and nurture industry-ready graduates.
Marking the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia sa“d, “This AI Lab is a testament to our commitment to create a world-class, innovation-driven university. At Galgotias, we are not just teaching students about the —uture—we are building it with them. We aim to consistently contribute to’the Hon’ble Prim’ Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through cutting-edge research, technology integration, and skill-first learning. This initiative will power the expansion of AI-based infrastructure, research capabilities, and global academic col”aborations.”
Designed to provide students with round the clock access to advanced computing, the lab is installed with NVIDIA GPU-powered systems that support high-performance AI applications differentiating it from standard computers. The move will democratise access to experiential learning enabling students to bridge the gap between theory and application.
Galgotias University has been at the forefront of educational transformation that also includes the recent l’unch of India’s first AI-powered Active Learning Block, developed in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Among other initiatives, the university is also exploring collaborations with leading global tech companies to set up labs for cybersecurity, machine learning, and robotics. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, industry alignment, and global engagement, the university continues to set benchmarks in higher education.
The newly inaugurated AI Lab will also serve as a hub for innovation, faculty development, and industry collaboration, bridging the gap between academia and the rapidly evolving demands of the AI economy.
__________________________________________________________________________________
About Galgotias University: Galgotias University continues to set new benchmarks in global and national education, proudly standing amongst the world’s best universities. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and the QS World University Rankings 2025 Asia, Galgotias has earned prestigious recognition for its academic excellence, research impact, and global outlook. The university has been acknowledged for its strength in Business, Economics, Computer Science, and Interdisciplinary Sciences. It has also been awarded a 5-Star QS Rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities, along with a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating across multiple disciplines including Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Hospitality Management, Journalism, and Agriculture.
Today, Galgotias University offers over 250 diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across 21 schools, nurturing a thriving community of more than 40,000 students. With a strong focus on innovation, research excellence, and global engagement, Galgotias continues to inspire and empower future leaders, scaling new heights as a global institution of learning.
The event was witnessed participation of prominent leaders that included Shri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Mr. Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt; alongside Mr. Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, and Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.
The new AI Lab is equipped with next-generation infrastructure to provide students with real-world exposure to AI, machine learning, and emerging technologies. The lab is designed to accelerate innovation, encourage interdisciplinary learning, and nurture industry-ready graduates.
Marking the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia sa“d, “This AI Lab is a testament to our commitment to create a world-class, innovation-driven university. At Galgotias, we are not just teaching students about the —uture—we are building it with them. We aim to consistently contribute to’the Hon’ble Prim’ Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through cutting-edge research, technology integration, and skill-first learning. This initiative will power the expansion of AI-based infrastructure, research capabilities, and global academic col”aborations.”
Designed to provide students with round the clock access to advanced computing, the lab is installed with NVIDIA GPU-powered systems that support high-performance AI applications differentiating it from standard computers. The move will democratise access to experiential learning enabling students to bridge the gap between theory and application.
Galgotias University has been at the forefront of educational transformation that also includes the recent l’unch of India’s first AI-powered Active Learning Block, developed in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Among other initiatives, the university is also exploring collaborations with leading global tech companies to set up labs for cybersecurity, machine learning, and robotics. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, industry alignment, and global engagement, the university continues to set benchmarks in higher education.
The newly inaugurated AI Lab will also serve as a hub for innovation, faculty development, and industry collaboration, bridging the gap between academia and the rapidly evolving demands of the AI economy.
__________________________________________________________________________________
About Galgotias University: Galgotias University continues to set new benchmarks in global and national education, proudly standing amongst the world’s best universities. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and the QS World University Rankings 2025 Asia, Galgotias has earned prestigious recognition for its academic excellence, research impact, and global outlook. The university has been acknowledged for its strength in Business, Economics, Computer Science, and Interdisciplinary Sciences. It has also been awarded a 5-Star QS Rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities, along with a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating across multiple disciplines including Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Hospitality Management, Journalism, and Agriculture.
Today, Galgotias University offers over 250 diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across 21 schools, nurturing a thriving community of more than 40,000 students. With a strong focus on innovation, research excellence, and global engagement, Galgotias continues to inspire and empower future leaders, scaling new heights as a global institution of learning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment