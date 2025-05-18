403
stc a Diamond Sponsor of the ‘Kuwait Sustainable Energy Week’
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 17 May 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, participated as a Diamond Sponsor in the Kuwait Sustainable Energy Week (‘KSEW’) conference and exhibition organized by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy in collaboration with the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (‘RCREEE’). The conference and exhibition were held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref. stc’s sponsorship and participation align with the Company’s comprehensive sustainability and corporate social responsibility frameworks, which aim to support national energy goals through innovative technologies that contribute to environmental stewardship.
The opening ceremony was attended by Engineer Muataz Aldharrab, CEO of stc, and Mohammad N. Al-Nusif, CEO of solutions by stc. KSEW aimed to raise awareness on various solutions and technologies that could assist in conserving energy and reducing the consumption of natural resources, accelerating the shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Additionally, KSEW served as a platform for countries within the MENA region to share their insights, research, and developments within the renewable and clean energy space, to assist one another and a achieve the common goal of a sustainable future.
During the conference, stc presented its advanced smart electricity meters, designed to support the MEW in efficiently monitoring real-time energy consumption. These innovative meters play a vital role in optimizing electricity usage, enhancing the accuracy of billing processes, and significantly reducing the need for manual intervention, which in turn minimizes the risk of human error. Equipped with remote connectivity capabilities, the meters allow for seamless and secure power disconnection during maintenance activities, thereby improving both operational safety and resource management.
As part of its participation in the conference, which included panel discussions and interactive activities for participants, stc participated in a panel discussion titled "Accelerating Sustainable Development through Entrepreneurship." Ahmed Nasser Al-Nuwaibit, stc's Public Relations and Social Media Director, represented the company in this panel. During his participation, Al-Nuwaibit highlighted the company's efforts to support entrepreneurship, promote digital innovation, and its pivotal role in enabling digital transformation in Kuwait, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.
Al-Nuwaibit emphasized that stc continues its commitment to social responsibility through practical initiatives and impactful projects in the fields of digital education, supporting entrepreneurs, and environmental sustainability, in addition to strengthening partnerships with government and private entities to build a sustainable digital future.
He also noted that the company works to provide a supportive environment for innovators through its programs and technology incubators, such as "InspireU," which has produced numerous startup projects that have contributed to serving the national economy and achieving social impact. This participation comes within the framework of stc's commitment to actively contributing to the community dialogue on issues of sustainability and entrepreneurship.
stc indicated in a statement that it has consistently invested in programs and initiatives aimed at advancing sustainability and environmental conservation across various sectors. In line with its long-term sustainability objectives, the Company is committed to developing innovative solutions that contribute to Kuwait’s environmental goals while supporting the digital transformation of essential infrastructure.
As a pioneer in the private sector, stc is dedicated to drive meaningful impact through its sustainability and CSR frameworks. The Company will continue to pursue and support similar initiatives that align with Kuwait’s vision, strengthening its role in shaping a greener and more sustainable future for the generations to come.
