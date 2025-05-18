403
Binance Survey Shows Maturing Security Practices: Over 80% of Asian Users Enable 2FA, 73% Double-Check Transfers
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) May 6, 2025 – A large-scale user survey by Binance revealed that 80% of respondents have enabled 2FA authentication and 84% of respondents trust protections like SAFU, showcasing strengthened user security awareness and rising confidence in exchange-led protection systems.
The Asia Crypto Security survey collected a total of 29,847 valid responses from users across Southeast Asia, South Asia and East Asia. It offers one of the most comprehensive looks to date at how users in the region perceive and practice crypto security, and where exchanges and industry can further support them with tools, education, and proactive protections.
From Awareness to Action: Security Habits Are Evolving
According to the data, 47.2% of respondents identify as high-frequency traders, using crypto exchanges multiple times a day. Notably, nearly 30% of respondents entered the market within the past six months, underscoring the rapid expansion of the crypto landscape in Asia.
Despite this expansion, the survey revealed a clear divide in security behavior — users demonstrated strong awareness of basic methods of protection, but adoption of more advanced protective measures remains limited:
● 80.5% of respondents have enabled two-factor authentication (2FA), demonstrating sound foundational awareness.
● However, only 17.6% have activated address whitelisting and 21.5% use anti-phishing codes.
● Additionally, 34.4% of respondents store private keys on internet-connected devices – this number climbs to 42% in Southeast Asia. These behaviors underscore the importance of continued education and practical tools that simplify security for all users.
● On a positive note 73.3% of respondents verify recipient addresses before making transfers, which highlights attention to risk management on a daily basis.
This showcased that continuous education is vital in helping users confidently adopt more advanced protective measures.
Trust in Exchanges Grows as Users Take a More Proactive Role
According to the survey, although 40.7% of respondents have experienced crypto-related scams, the majority now exhibit greater readiness to act:
● Over half of respondents (53.4%) said they would immediately contact the exchange to freeze assets in the event of a scam — demonstrating basic preparedness and trust in platform response capabilities.
● Additionally, 84% of respondents said they trust protections like SAFU, Binance’s emergency fund.
While common scams like phishing links (69.5%), fake insider tips (54.9%), and fraudulent airdrops (52%) are still present, the findings suggest that many users are increasingly identifying red flags and becoming more informed, proactive, and willing to engage with platform-based safety mechanisms.
From Reactive to Proactive: Users Want More from Exchange Security
Survey results indicate a clear shift in user expectations — from passive protection to real-time, intelligence-driven threat management. Users increasingly expect exchanges to play an active role in detecting, preventing, and mitigating threats before any damage occurs.
● 62.5% of respondents identified real-time threat interception as their top security priority, signaling strong demand for automated defenses and preemptive alerts.
● 50.4% expressed a need for device-level threat detection, such as malware identification and alerts for compromised devices.
● Nearly half of respondents support both the creation of suspicious address databases and the adoption of biometric authentication to enhance identity protection.
This shift reflects an evolving user mindset: exchanges are no longer seen merely as platforms for asset trading. Today, users look to leaders like Binance to set the standard, especially when it comes to building security systems that are both intelligent and intuitive.
Binance Boosts Decentralized Wallet Security With MPC as Private Key Protection Tops User Priorities
When it comes to decentralized wallets, users prioritize features that offer stronger control and smarter threat detection. The findings suggest that wallets are no longer viewed merely as asset storage tools, but as intelligent security layers to protect their assets.
● 62.8% of respondents selected enhanced private key protection as their most desired wallet feature — highlighting the demand for more intuitive and secure self-custody tools.
● 50.4% want better backup and recovery options, a key step in helping users feel more secure and in control of their assets.
● Over 40% support proactive scam detection tools, such as phishing alerts, suspicious transaction monitoring, and hacker protection.
Binance is meeting these expectations through the Binance Wallet, which plays a key role in the decentralized wallet space, leveraging MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology, eliminating the need for seed phrases and securely splitting private keys into three encrypted parts.
Simplified and Localized Education as the Key to Closing the Security Gap
Education remains a critical pillar of user protection, and the survey reveals that users are calling for more practical and accessible learning experience:
● 55.8% of respondents find existing materials are “too technical and hard to understand.”
● 39.7% prefer localized, real-life case studies to improve situational awareness.
To effectively deliver anti-scam education, it's also important to understand where users are most exposed to misleading or deceptive content. Such content is most commonly encountered on X (formerly Twitter, 57%) and Telegram (51.2%) across the region, but the channel exposure varies by market — for example, Facebook leads in Southeast Asia (61.1%), while WhatsApp is a key channel in India (42.5%).
61.3% of respondents expressed willingness to participate in exchange-led “anti-scam simulation tests” to improve their awareness – especially if paired with rewards or gamification, showing that users are not only willing but eager to learn.
Our security teams regularly share easy-to-understand articles that break down complex topics like security topics like smishing, phishing and many more, helping bridge the knowledge gap while keeping all the important details intact. Check out our security series for a more insight packed journey to help spot red flags!
Binance: Strengthening Security on All Fronts
According to Chainalysis’ 2025 Crypto Crime Report, illicit cryptocurrency addresses received $40.9 billion in 2024. While this number may rise as more illicit addresses are identified, illicit transaction volume as a share of total on-chain activity has dropped sharply — from 0.61% in 2023 to just 0.14%, reflecting the growing impact of proactive security measures across the industry.
Binance continues to lead in this space, doubling down on its commitment to security and compliance by investing hundreds of millions of dollars in initiatives that strengthen platform protections and build industry-wide resilience.
"In 2024 alone, we successfully prevented over $4.2 billion in potential user losses, helped recover $88 million in stolen or misplaced assets, and protected more than 2.8 million users from malicious actors," said Jimmy Su, Binance Chief Security Officer. “As the industry evolves, so do the tactics of bad actors. We're investing heavily in localized anti-scam education that is practical, accessible, and tailored to users' real needs. At the same time, we're accelerating the rollout of real-time risk detection systems and working closely with regulators and law enforcement across Asia to better protect user assets.”
About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 250 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit:
