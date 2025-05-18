403
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) 17 May 2025, Kolkata: Prominent Kolkata-based culturist, social activist, and trustee of the Prabha Khaitan Found tion, Mr. Sundeep Bhutoria, will attend the highly anticipated scree ing of Saty’jit Ray’s restored m sterpiece Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the F rest) at the 78th Cannes Film Festival first-ever Cannes screening /span> of the 1970 classic, which will be showcased in a newly restored version. The event will reunite after ’5 years the film’s lege dary cast members, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, whose presence will add to the historic significance of the occasion.
Express ng his enthusiasm, Mr Bhu oria said, "I am deeply honoured to attend the pr miere of the res ored Aranyer Din Ratri at The Cannes. This is my first visit to the festival, and it is all the more special because of my long association with the Dutta family, the original producers of the film. Unfortunately, Esha Dutta, who collaborates closely with the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and its associate organisations, is unable to join due to a family emergency."
Mr Bhutoria also acknowledged the efforts behind the restoration, stating "I extend my heartfelt gratitude o film maker and archiv st Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and the Film Heritage Foundation for their pivotal role in this extraordinary restoration project. I have known Sri Dungarpur personally for over a decade since he started the project with a missionary zeal in 2014. He has contributed immensely to safeguard endangered celluloid films, promote film literacy, and train archivists. Their dedication ensures t’at Ray’s genius continues to inspire future generations."
Aranyer Din Ratri, based on Sunil Gan’opadhyay’s novel of the same name, explores themes of urban escapism, class and gender dynamics and human relationships with unparalleled depth. The f lm follows four urban friends - Asim (Soumitra Chatterjee), Sanjoy (Subhendu Chatterjee), Hari (Samit Bhanja), and Shekhar (Rabi Ghosh) - who escape their mundane city lives for a weekend trip to the forests of Palamau (Bihar). Their journ y becomes a metaphor for self-discovery as their interactions with rural life and two local women - Aparna (Sharmila Tagore) and Jaya (Simi Garewal) - expose their urban pretensions, insecurities, and existential dilemmas.
The film is celebrated’ as one of Ray’s fines works, blending psychological depth, social commentary, and lyrical storytelling. The film’s scre–ning at The Cannes – a somewhat belated recogn’tion compared to Ray’s other films - ’nderscores the festival’s nduring reverence for the Oscar-winning auteur, whose films remain a cornerstone of world cinema.
