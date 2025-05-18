Music Sensation Paal Dabba To Make Acting Debut In Vijay Milton’S Bilingual Film
Rough Note Production, the firm that is producing the film, on Sunday said rising music sensation Paal Dabba would be make his acting debut through its Tamil-Telugu bilingual film.
Anish, popularly known by his stage name Paal Dabba, is a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and choreographer hailing from Chennai. With hit tracks like 170CM, Kaathu Mela, and the viral Galatta (from Aavesham), Paal Dabba has carved a unique identity for himself in the independent music scene. His distinctive style, infectious energy, and unfiltered lyrical honesty have earned him a loyal fanbase and recognition across platforms.
Inspired by his childhood love for cold milk, he adopted the moniker“Paal Dabba” as a reflection of his grounded roots and quirky persona.
Sources close to the unit say that the youngster is set to explore the world of cinema through Production No.5. He will be seen in a role that will both be fresh and impactful.
Speaking about Paal Dabba's debut, director Vijay Milton remarked,“Paal Dabba brings a raw, youthful energy that matches the spirit of the film. He's an artist who lives his truth, and that authenticity is exactly what this character needs.”
Production No.5, which is already in the spotlight for introducing Tollywood actor Raj Tarun to Tamil cinema, is shaping up to be an engaging mix of powerful storytelling and eclectic casting.
Sources say the film will carry forward the spirit of Vijay Milton's acclaimed 'Goli Soda' franchise – bold, emotional, and rooted in reality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment