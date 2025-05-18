403
Japan Weighs Tesla Charger Subsidies Amid Trade Negotiations
(MENAFN) Japan is reportedly weighing the inclusion of Tesla's Supercharger network in its electric vehicle (EV) charging station subsidy program as part of ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. This development follows concerns raised by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who has requested that Japan's subsidy policy be broadened to include Tesla's proprietary charging technology, according to local media reports.
Currently, the Japanese government's subsidies are exclusively directed towards the installation of EV chargers that utilize the CHAdeMO standard, a charging protocol developed in Japan. While Tesla EVs can connect to CHAdeMO chargers through a specific adapter, vehicles equipped with CHAdeMO cannot utilize Tesla's Supercharger network.
As Japan and the U.S. prepare for a third round of tariff discussions, with Japanese lead negotiator Ryosei Akazawa expected to travel to Washington next week, the potential expansion of Japan's EV charging subsidies to include Tesla's infrastructure has emerged as a key point of consideration.
