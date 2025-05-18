Dubai Government Human Resources Department And ESCP Business School Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement With Emirates NBD To Build The Next Generation Of Emirati Financial Sector Leaders



This unique partnership brings together the expertise of the private, public and educational sectors to deliver the Chief Financial Officer Program, designed to empower Emirati finance professionals The partnership reflects the long-standing commitment of both parties to developing Emirati talent to strengthen its industry leadership pipeline, while supporting the UAE to build its increasingly global reputation as an innovative finance hub and knowledge centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,May 2025: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and ESCP Business School – Dubai Campus, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates NBD, the leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region, to launch a comprehensive program aimed at building the UAE's financial leadership pipeline. This initiative signifies the commitment of both parties in advancing Emirati talent and strengthening the UAE's position as a global financial hub.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the Dubai Fintech Summit by Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group and His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was also witnessed by His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and His Excellency Saeed Al Attar, Director General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Their presence coincided with the celebration of the launch of a second financial initiative, the“Dubai Financial Experts Programme,” a joint professional development program between the DIFC and the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development. This program is designed to support mid-career Emirati financial professionals in their career advancement.

The two new finance programs uniquely bring together the expertise of the private, public and education sectors to build a pipeline of UAE National finance leaders from the mid-managerial level up to the C-suite.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Emirates NBD Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said:“Our new CFO Program directly contributes to the UAE's strategic goals, including the Emiratisation of critical leadership roles, while strengthening our knowledge-based economy, and positioning the UAE as a global hub for finance leadership, fintech innovation and overall excellence.”

Al Qassim added:“This program builds on Emirates NBD's proven track record of Emirati talent development including our exemplary graduate programs, leadership development initiatives, and long-term partnerships with some of the world's leading tertiary institutions. We look forward to seeing this program deliver tangible outcomes for the UAE's finance sector and the broader nation.”

Beyond financial sponsorship of the program, Emirates NBD will contribute capstone projects, ensuring practical relevance and real-world impact for participants. Emirates NBD will also provide invaluable professional insights and executive support, enriching the learning journey of all participants.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said:“We are extremely committed to identifying and nurturing the next generation of Emirati financial leaders. We will spearhead the selection of 30 exceptional finance professionals from across the government and private sectors to participate in this transformative program. We will collaborate closely on capstone projects to ensure they directly contribute to our national strategic priorities.”

The program will be comprehensively promoted across key government and private entities, complemented by extensive outreach through Emirates NBD's digital marketing channels.

Pr Bastian Dufilhol, Executive Director of ESCP Business School campus in Dubai, said:“ESCP Business School, with its rich heritage dating back to 1819 and six campuses across Europe, is honoured to partner in this strategic initiative. We will design and deliver a transformative, five-month program in Finance, leveraging our internationally recognised faculty, cutting-edge curriculum, and immersive learning experiences, including coaching, mentoring, case studies and simulations, to empower the next generation of Emirati financial leaders. Our master's in finance has recently been ranked as the first in the world, which reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovation in financial education. ESCP is proud to contribute to the UAE and Dubai's education strategy in this field.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 31st March 2025, total assets were AED 1 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 272 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.