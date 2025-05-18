403
Groups Protest in Libyan Capital
(MENAFN) Multiple factions organized protests on Friday in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, following a series of violent incidents in the city.
The gatherings took place in Martyrs' Square, where participants voiced their opposition to the current administration.
Holding placards with messages such as “We want a constitutional referendum” and “From the streets of Libya, we want transparent general and presidential elections,” demonstrators responded to mobilization efforts launched on social media platforms.
Tensions escalated earlier in the week after the killing of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who led the Stability Support Apparatus.
In the immediate aftermath, the authorities revealed that the 444th Brigade, which operates under the Ministry of Defense, had overtaken the headquarters of the Stability Support Apparatus in Tripoli's Abu Salim district, asserting control over the region.
In a formal statement issued on May 13, Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh commended military and police personnel for their effectiveness in reinforcing government control amid the developments in Tripoli.
The situation further deteriorated on May 14 when confrontations erupted between Rada—a dominant armed group in the capital—and government-aligned troops, with smoke visibly rising from various parts of the city.
Later that same day, the Defense Ministry proclaimed a ceasefire across all conflict zones in Tripoli, aiming to minimize harm to civilians.
According to Mohammed Abdel Wahab, a representative from the Health Affairs division of the Tripoli Municipality, the violence resulted in six fatalities and left 70 others wounded.
