Austrian Singer JJ Wins 2025 Eurovision In Basel
In the end, the Eurovision final came down to a neck-and-neck race between Austria and Israel in terms of audience points. JJ finally came out on top with Wasted LoveExternal link , a high-pitched track mixing elements of opera with club beats.
The winning song was also combined with a performance in black and white in which JJ battled a storm on the high seas; to avoid falling off his boat, the singer was forced to hold on to the mast.
Austria was tipped as one of the favorites in the run up to the event on Saturday. After the national jury points were all awarded, JJ was already in first place, before he managed to maintain this position after the public vote.
Switzerland's Zoë Më meanwhile led the jury vote at times, and finished this stage of the voting in second place. However, the international audience wasn't kind to her, giving her zero points and shunting her down to tenth overall.More More Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses
