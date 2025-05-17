Bocas Del Toro Panama Airplane Crash Friday Night With 35 Passengers On Board -
The aircraft sustained substantial damage beyond repair. Panama's AAC confirmed the accident, stating that all 35 passengers and 3 crew were not seriously injured. An investigation has been opened. This airport has a 1500 meter runway, and only 26 meters wide. Heavy rain was most likely the cause of the crash landing. We currently are facing thunderstorms and heavy rains in Panama as we are beginning the rainy season. It was reported that kids were on the runway playing soccer 5 minutes before the plane landed.
The Civil Aviation Authority (AAC) reported that the two black boxes from the Air Panama plane that crashed on Friday, May 16, at the Captain José Ezequiel Hall Airport on Colón Island, Bocas del Toro, have been recovered. Mr. Bárcenas, pictured above, indicated that the contents of the black boxes will be analyzed. He added that both airline pilots have already given statements to the accident investigation committee, and neither reported the presence of people on the airport runway, ruling this out as a possible cause of the plane crash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment