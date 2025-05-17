Chennai Police Issues Public Warning About 'Grindr' App After Businessman Robbed By Gang

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun has issued a fresh warning to the people about the potential misuse of the LGBTQ networking app 'Grindr', after a city-based businessman was robbed by individuals he met through the platform.

The incident came to light following the arrest of three serial offenders and a minor, who had orchestrated a robbery at the victim's residence in MKB Nagar.

The businessman, who runs a garment business, had reportedly invited a man he befriended on Grindr to his home on May 14, while his parents were away.

Unknown to him, two others -- a man and a 17-year-old girl -- accompanied the visitor.

According to the police, the trio soon turned violent.

They brandished a knife, tied up the businessman, and locked him inside the bathroom.

The gang then looted 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 2.5 kg of silver articles before fleeing the scene in an autorickshaw.

The victim managed to free himself and alerted the MKB Nagar Police.

A preliminary investigation and analysis of CCTV footage confirmed the entry and hurried exit of the suspects.

Based on the footage, special police teams launched a manhunt.

On Saturday, the police arrested R. Jayanthinathan (34), a history sheeter; his wife Esther; and M. Iyappan (34), a history sheeter.

A 17-year-old girl, who was part of the gang was also apprehended.

Authorities recovered 181 grams of gold and 1 kg of silver from the accused.

Investigations revealed that Jayanthinathan had visited the victim a week before the incident and, upon observing the valuables at the residence, had conspired to carry out the robbery with his accomplices.

Commissioner Arun noted that Chennai Police had previously cautioned the public about the Grindr app, particularly after probes into synthetic drug networks revealed the app was often used to facilitate contact between suppliers and customers.

He urged citizens to exercise caution while using such platforms to prevent falling victim to criminal exploitation.