Houzeo Launches Enhanced Homebuyer Platform Across North Dakota

1,000+ Homes for Sale in Fargo, ND

Home buyers across the Peace Garden State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo provides access to over 1.5 million listings, including approximately 3,200 homes for sale in North Dakota . The database matches what buyers find on Zillow and Redfin. All listings include high-quality photos, price information, floor plans, property history, and neighborhood details.2. IntelliSearch: Buyers can quickly search for homes by location, price, property type, and more. Houzeo's IntelliSearch tool lets users type in quick queries like“cheap homes for sale in Fargo under $150k” or“new listings near Newport,” making the search faster and more intuitive.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's interactive map tools let buyers explore listings based on key filters, such as homes with open houses, recent price drops, new construction, or no HOA fees. Buyers can update their preferences in real time with a simple tap on the map and zero in on homes that match their criteria.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can schedule a home tour at a time that works for them with just a few clicks-no phone calls or emails needed.5. Save Favorite Homes: Many buyers compare neighborhoods like Williston, Dickinson, and Jamestown before making a decision. Houzeo's Favorites tool allows them to easily bookmark properties and return to them. It is particularly useful for couples or co-buyers making decisions together.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo's Contact Agent feature lets buyers ask questions or submit offers easily. Whether buyers seek a ranch-style home for sale in Dickinson or prepare to negotiate on a property in Mandan, reaching out to the listing agent is fast and seamless.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Jai Chavan

Houzeo Corp.

+1 844-448-0110

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.