91Trucks Raises Rs 42.92 Crore In Series A Funding Round Led By Arkam Ventures
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 91trucks, one of India's emerging digital platforms for commercial vehicles, has secured Rs 42.92 crore in Series A funding, with Arkam Ventures leading the investment round. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company as it continues to digitize the country's commercial vehicle sector.
Arkam Ventures invested Rs 25 crore as the lead backer. The round also saw participation from Titan Capital (Rs 14.99 crore), Sparrow Capital (Rs 1.73 crore), and India Accelerator (Rs 99.99 lakh), who have extended their continued support for 91trucks long-term vision of creating a transparent and accessible marketplace for vehicle buyers.
Launched in 2022, 91trucks was founded by Siddharth Sharma, Abhishek Gautam, and Vikas Sharma. The trio, who collectively bring over 40 years of industry experience, set out to develop a unified digital platform for used commercial vehicles - combining verified listings, dealer partnerships, expert reviews, and easy financing solutions.
The platform enables buyers of trucks, buses, and three-wheelers to access comprehensive information, technical specifications, customer reviews, and NBFC-supported financing - all through a seamless digital interface.
In response to growing demand in niche markets, 91trucks has also launched two specialized verticals: 91Infra, aimed at construction vehicles, and 91Tractors, tailored for agricultural users. The newly raised funds will support the company's expansion into new geographies, the enhancement of platform intelligence, and the strengthening of customer service and financial offerings.
According to SIAM, India recorded the sale of approximately 9.5 lakh commercial vehicles in 2024. Despite minor year-on-year fluctuations, industry experts remain optimistic about future growth. The online commercial vehicle market alone is projected to grow into a USD 69.09 billion opportunity - and 91trucks is positioning itself to lead this digital evolution.
About 91trucks
Founded in 2022, 91trucks is one of India's fastest-growing platforms focused on commercial vehicles. Under the leadership of Siddharth Sharma, Abhishek Gautam, and Vikas Sharma, the company leverages over four decades of combined experience to make commercial vehicle data more transparent and accessible
.
The platform provides vehicle specifications, pricing comparisons, dealership listings, and expert reviews, making it a one-stop solution for informed vehicle purchases. 91trucks continues to engage with buyers and stakeholders through its website and social media channels.
