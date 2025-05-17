At UN 'Nakba' Commemoration, Abbas Urges Action On Gaza
The United Nations has since 2023 commemorated the "Nakba" -- "catastrophe" in Arabic -- which refers to the flight and expulsion of an estimated 700,000 Palestinians during the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.
This year the anniversary is particularly painful, as Palestinians say history is being repeated in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Tens of thousands have been killed in Gaza and an aid blockade threatens famine, while Israeli leaders continue to express a desire to empty the territory of Palestinians as part of the war sparked by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack.
"History is indelible and justice is not time bound," Abbas said in a speech read out here by the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour.
"Today we stand before you, not only to commemorate the sombre anniversary, but to renew the pledge that the 'Nakba' was not and will not be the permanent and inevitable faith of our people."
Abbas said the war Israel has been waging for 19 month is a continuation of the "Nakba", with the world standing by as Israel engages in "genocide" and starvation.
He said Israel's goal was to remove the Palestinians from Gaza and steal land that should be part of a sovereign Palestinian state.
"The time has come for real and effective international action to stop this historic injustice and ongoing tragedy which has become a disgrace to humanity," Abbas said.
The UN General Assembly is scheduled to hold a conference in June to promote a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It will be co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia.
"Peace will require tangible, irreversible and permanent progress toward the two-state solution, an end to the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Gaza as integral part," said Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.
