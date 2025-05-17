Sequoia Partner's Data Compromised In Coinbase Breach

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Sequoia Capital's managing partner, Roelof Botha, has been identified among the victims of a significant data breach at Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. The breach, which affected approximately 97,000 users, involved the theft of personal information, including names, contact details, government-issued identification images, and account histories.

Coinbase disclosed that cybercriminals bribed overseas customer support agents to gain unauthorized access to sensitive user data. The attackers subsequently demanded a $20 million ransom to prevent the public release of the stolen information. Coinbase has refused to pay the ransom and is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. The company has also terminated the implicated support agents and announced plans to establish a new U.S.-based support hub to enhance security measures.

The breach has raised concerns about the security of personal data within the cryptocurrency industry, particularly as Coinbase prepares for its inclusion in the S&P 500 index. The company's stock experienced a decline of over 7% following the disclosure of the breach. Coinbase estimates that the incident could result in costs ranging from $180 million to $400 million, encompassing remediation efforts and potential customer reimbursements.

Roelof Botha, a prominent figure in the venture capital community, has been a partner at Sequoia Capital since 2003 and has served on the boards of several major technology companies. His inclusion among the breach victims underscores the potential reach and impact of the cyberattack.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has announced a $20 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. The company is also working to bolster its fraud prevention measures and has pledged to reimburse users who were tricked into sending funds to the attackers.

