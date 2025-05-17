Haryana Government Launches Natural Farming Pilot Project On 53 Acres In Pundri

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, the Haryana government has initiated a natural farming pilot project on 53 acres of state-owned land in Jatheri village, Pundri, Kaithal district.

Approved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday, the project aims to promote eco-friendly, chemical-free farming practices that enhance soil health and bolster farmer incomes.

The designated land, previously leased to tenant farmers, will now serve as a demonstration zone for natural farming tenants will be integrated into the program, receiving training and support to adopt sustainable agricultural methods.

This initiative aligns with Haryana's broader vision to reduce dependency on chemical inputs and encourage regenerative farming techniques.

Chief Minister Saini emphasised the dual focus of the project: environmental protection and farmer empowerment. He stated, "This initiative is about empowering farmers while protecting our environment." If successful, the model is expected to be replicated across the state, positioning Haryana as a leader in sustainable agriculture.

Pundri, a city in Kaithal district, is known for its cultural heritage and agricultural significance. The pilot project's location in Jatheri village underscores the government's commitment to integrating traditional farming communities into modern, sustainable practices.

This initiative is part of a series of reforms by the Haryana government to promote sustainable agriculture. Under the leadership of officials like Sumita Misra, the state has previously launched programs such as crop diversification and the adoption of Direct Seeded Rice methods.

The natural farming pilot project in Pundri represents a strategic step towards achieving long-term agricultural prosperity in Haryana.

(KNN Bureau)