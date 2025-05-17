Egypt To Host IOSCO's 2026 Annual Conference For First Time

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In a landmark achievement, Egypt-represented by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA)-has secured the bid to host the 51st Annual Conference of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in 2026. This marks the first time in the country's history that it will host this prestigious global event, underscoring international recognition of Egypt's regulatory progress in non-banking financial markets, particularly in the capital markets sector.

The announcement was made during IOSCO's 2025 annual meeting in Doha, Qatar, following a competitive selection process. Egypt's successful bid is the result of sustained efforts by the FRA to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness of its capital markets, reinforcing international trust in the country's regulatory and supervisory framework.

Set to take place in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, the conference will serve as a premier global platform for high-level dialogue. It will bring together policymakers, financial regulators, and capital market leaders from around the world to address pressing issues in global financial markets and explore strategies to promote financial stability and sustainable economic growth.

Hosting the IOSCO Annual Conference is a testament to the FRA's leadership in reforming the legislative and regulatory landscape of Egypt's financial sector. Key advancements include improving the investment climate, fostering transparency, embracing digital transformation, and promoting sustainable finance-efforts aligned with international best practices and standards.

FRA Chairperson Mohamed Farid emphasized that Egypt's selection reflects global recognition of its reform trajectory and offers a unique opportunity to showcase the country's progress to the international financial community. He highlighted the conference as a strategic avenue for forging new partnerships that support emerging markets.

To maximize the conference's impact, the FRA has extended invitations to local and international regulatory bodies, financial institutions, experts, and academics. The goal is to make the event a hub for knowledge exchange and international cooperation in capital market development.

During the IOSCO meeting in Doha, the FRA presented a promotional video highlighting the touristic appeal and organizational capabilities of Sharm El-Sheikh, further reinforcing its readiness to host a world-class event.

Farid described Egypt's selection as a vote of confidence by IOSCO members in the FRA's capacity to foster collaboration, support market development, and help member countries adapt to evolving market dynamics. He stressed the importance of integrating innovative technologies and refining market mechanisms to boost market resilience and growth.

He also noted that hosting the IOSCO Annual Conference provides Egypt with a strategic platform to underscore its role as a regional financial hub and to amplify its reform experience on a global stage.

IOSCO is the world's leading body for setting international standards in securities regulation, aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency, efficiency, and effective risk management across financial markets. The organization includes 229 members, representing about 95% of global securities regulators.

Farid currently serves as Vice Chair of IOSCO and Chair of its Emerging Markets Committee.

The IOSCO Annual Conference is one of the most influential global gatherings dedicated to the future of capital markets. It typically features discussions on financial technology, sustainable finance, digital assets, and global financial stability-bringing together a broad range of stakeholders from around the world.