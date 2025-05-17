Gold Prices Dip, Other Rates Steady In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The price of gold declined slightly this week, while rates for other essential commodities remained stable in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Gold down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold fell from 4,800afs to 4,650afs and the same amount of Arabian gold went down from 6,100afs to 5,900afs.

Fuel

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok Afghan News the rate of one litre of petrol remained stable at 59afs and diesel at 55afs.

He added the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas cost at 48afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said today, as last week, the price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh cost 1,300afs.

Similarly, the price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice remained unchanged at 2,600afs. A 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar remained stable at 2,500afs and a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking at 1,650afs.

He added one kilogram of African black tea accounted for 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea for 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,350afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,550afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,700afs, he said, adding one kilogram of black tea accounted for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs.

Afghani vs dollar

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 70.15afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 245afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar accounted for 70.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 240afs. The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

