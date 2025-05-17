Houston Boston Partnership Announces Strategic Expansion With Bartel's Auto Clinics And Scott's Auto Repair

HOUSTON, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Boston Partnership, in collaboration with Autoshop Answers, proudly announces the strategic integration of two high-performing automotive service groups: Bartel's Auto Clinic of Chicago, Illinois, and Scott's Auto Repair of Houston, Texas. This milestone announcement coincides with a sold-out Key to Key to Callbacks Advanced Training Weekend in Houston, where industry leaders have gathered to accelerate performance using the perfected business model powering the platform's success.

Founded in 1959, Bartel's Auto Clinic is an iconic Chicago-area chain with standout locations in Carol Stream, Oswego, and Plainfield. Effective immediately, Bartel's will officially join the Houston Boston Partnership. Led by Patrick Bartel, Amy Bartel, and Adam Bartel this move brings together decades of partnership and mutual respect. Todd Hayes, Co-Founder of the Houston Boston Partnership, has worked closely with the Bartel family for over 20 years, successfully implementing the Key to Key to Callbacks business model and transforming their stores into high-performing, seven-day-a-week retail operations.

"We've always known Bartel's was a perfect fit," said Hayes. "They've blended restaurant-style hospitality with top-tier automotive leadership. This is more than business-it's a reunion of trusted partners and lifelong friends."

In addition, Scott's Auto Repairs a thriving Houston-based shop led by Scott Strait has also officially joined the platform. Hayes and Strait share a professional relationship spanning over 30 years, with Scott's store already having fully implemented the Key to Key system. This move adds another fully integrated unit in Houston, further strengthening the platform's presence and operational alignment.

"These aren't just any partnerships," Hayes continued. "These are values-aligned, performance-driven operators who have lived our model for years. Now, it's official-we're in this together."

With the addition of Bartel's Auto Clinic and Scott's Automotive, the Houston Boston Partnership now operates 12 units and generates over $65 million in annual revenue, with strong income performance and additional partnerships on the horizon.

Together with AutoShop Answers, the Houston Boston Partnership continues to redefine what's possible in the independent automotive service industry by combining AI-driven operations, elite recruiting, and relentless customer service and Auto HospitalityTM. This isn't just business growth-it's a movement setting a new national standard.

SOURCE Autoshop Answers

