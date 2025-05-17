Artly Debuts Mini Barista Bot At National Restaurant Association 2025 Show

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Automation and robotics in restaurants are prominent themes at this year's NRA, and there is hardly a more striking example than of the robotic arm on Artly's mini Barista Bot pouring intricate latte art.

Designed for coffee shops, event venues, and restaurants, Artly's Barista Bot is built on Artly's Vision-Language-Action (VLA) AI model. Trained using motion capture data provided by world-class baristas, the Barista Bot can already craft 28 hot and iced beverages by replicating the artist's movements, including intricate latte art. Continuous improvements to Barista Bot's learning ability will allow for even more menu options.

The Barista Bot has served nearly 1 million cups of coffee since its first model five years ago, has raised over $10 million in funding, and can be found in 15 cafe locations across the US and major expansion plans this year. The upgrades and customization made to the new mini Barista Bot model on display at NRA 2025 were designed to help expand locations by being more versatile and more applicable. This includes countertop options in white, walnut, or the original wood coloring.

"With these new upgrades, Barista Bot is now able to serve more drinks to more customers, becoming a natural addition to cafes that not only better fits the café's aesthetics but serves, fast, consistent and top-quality coffee." said Yushan Chen, Chief Operating Officer of Artly. "Our mission is to share culinary artistry with everyone, and we invite NRA attendees to come by and experience it firsthand."

Visit Artly to see the Barista Bot and more in action at the National Restaurant Association Show 2025 at McCormick Place in Chicago, May 17-20, booth #8739.

About Artly

Founded in 2020, Artly has transformed the coffee industry by combining advanced AI with a deep appreciation for artisanal coffee. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the company provides authentic specialty coffee experiences through its robotic baristas. Since its inception, Artly has already generated over $5 million in coffee revenue. With a client portfolio that includes Jump Trading, Microsoft, MUJI, Nvidia, and other leading brands, Artly is poised to lead the food and beverage automation market while preserving the craftsmanship and artistry behind every cup.

