Argentina Joins China And EU In Banning Brazilian Poultry Amid Bird Flu Outbreak
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina suspended all imports of Brazilian poultry products on Friday, following similar actions by China and the European Union. The decision comes after Brazilian authorities confirmed a bird flu outbreak at a commercial farm in Montenegro, Rio Grande do Sul state.
Argentine health officials stated the ban will remain until Brazil receives certification confirming it is free from avian influenza. The country also urged its domestic producers to strengthen biosecurity measures at their facilities immediately.
This cascade of trade restrictions deals a significant blow to Brazil's poultry industry. As the world's largest chicken exporter, Brazil shipped $3.7 billion worth of poultry meat and byproducts between January and April 2025 alone.
Different countries have responded with varying approaches to the outbreak. China, the EU, and Argentina implemented complete nationwide bans on Brazilian poultry. Meanwhile, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines chose more targeted restrictions that only affect products from Rio Grande do Sul.
These selective bans reflect established health protocols between Brazil and its trading partners. Some agreements allow for regionalization, which limits restrictions to affected areas rather than imposing countrywide suspensions.
Rio Grande do Sul contributes over 16% of Brazil's poultry exports. Major producers like BRF , JBS Seara, and Vibra operate facilities throughout the state. The region's proximity to the Port of Rio Grande makes it strategically important for international shipping.
Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture activated emergency protocols to contain the outbreak. Officials culled nearly 17,000 birds in Rio Grande do Sul to prevent further spread of the virus. The government also established sanitary barriers around affected areas.
Health authorities emphasize that bird flu poses minimal risk to humans. The virus rarely infects people who don't handle infected birds directly. Properly cooked poultry products remain safe for consumption.
This marks Brazil's first commercial farm outbreak after previously detecting cases only in wild birds since May 2023. The situation threatens Brazil's position in global markets, as the country supplies poultry to approximately 150 countries worldwide.
Market analysts predict temporary price increases and supply chain adjustments as importers seek alternative sources for poultry products in the coming months.
