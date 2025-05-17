NBA Champion Celtics Eliminated From Playoffs By Rampant Knicks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: The New York Knicks thrashed the Boston Celtics 119-81 to send the defending champions crashing out of the NBA playoffs on Friday.

The Knicks booked their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years with a rampant display to complete a 4-2 series victory.

Six Knicks players finished in double figures, with Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby leading the way with 23 points apiece.

Mikal Bridges drained four three-pointers on his way to 22 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21. Josh Hart finished with a triple-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The blowout win sets up a showdown against the Knicks' arch-rivals the Indiana Pacers next week for a place in the NBA Finals.

New York will head into that best-of-seven series brimming with confidence after an electrifying performance that swept aside a Boston team who had dominated the Knicks in a game five win on Wednesday.

"In game five they got the best of us and we responded tonight," Brunson told ESPN after Friday's win. "We just found a way to keep making plays on the defensive side, the offense was just rolling."

Brunson will spearhead the Knicks challenge 25 years after his father Rick was a member of the New York team that last played in the Eastern Conference finals in 2000.

"This is great. I mean, the fact that we haven't been here since my dad was on the team -- he's not gonna like that -- but it means a lot to this organization and this city."



Complete performance

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said his team had delivered a complete performance to oust the reigning champions.

"I thought from start to finish we were terrific," Thibodeau said. "(The Celtics) are a terrific team on both sides of the ball. They play their style no matter what, and so they're not going to hand you anything. You have to earn it. And I felt we did that.

"But we can't get carried away. Obviously it's a great win and we advance. But you also understand that you have to get ready for the next series. We know that Indiana is a terrific team and we're going to have to be ready."

A slew of celebrities such as Timothee Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee were courtside at Madison Square Garden to see the Knicks romp to victory.

Boston -- who were dealt a crushing blow in game four with a season-ending injury to star Jayson Tatum -- had given their fans hope of a miraculous comeback after their game five win.

But those hopes were snuffed out in ruthless fashion as the Knicks edged into an early 26-20 first quarter lead before burying Boston in an an avalanche of second quarter scoring.

The Knicks outscored the Celtics 38-17 in the second quarter to take a 64-37 lead at halftime, a 27-point cushion that all but extinguished Boston's challenge.

New York kept the points flowing in the third quarter, stretching their lead to as many as 41 points at one stage as they surged to victory.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics scoring with 20 points with Al Horford adding 10 points and Payton Pritchard finishing with 11.

Derrick White, who scored 34 points in Boston's game five win on Wednesday, was kept quiet with just eight points.

"At the end of the day, we set a goal out, and we didn't achieve that goal," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said afterwards.

"But that shouldn't take away from the mindset and effort that the players put in...the approach, the process, you can't ask for anymore from the guys. I thought they gave everything they had throughout the season.

"You have to take your hats off to the Knicks. They played a great series and they've been great all year, and Thibs is a great coach -- so you have to take your hat off to them."