Trump Backs Aid For Starving Palestinians In Gaza

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has supported humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the embattled Gaza Strip, a media report said on

On Friday, the US leader noted people in Gaza were starving and he expected“a lot of good things” in the next month, Reuters reported.

Asked whether he supported Israeli plans to expand the war in Gaza, Trump told reporters:“I think a lot of good things are going to happen over the next month and we're going to see. We have to help also out the Palestinians. You know, a lot of people are starving on Gaza, so we have to look at both sides.”

Trump concluded his four-day visit to three Gulf nations on Friday.

More than 250 people have reportedly been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza over the past two days.

