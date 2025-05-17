403
Trump Slams Supreme Court Ruling Against Venezuelan Deportations
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday after it prevented his administration's attempt to rapidly deport Venezuelan immigrants by utilizing a statute enacted during wartime.
"The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do," he posted on Truth Social. "This is a bad and dangerous day for America!"
In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court denied the request from the Trump administration to lift a temporary halt on the deportation of Venezuelans under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA). The court stated that the individuals involved were not being granted sufficient time to legally contest their removal.
"The detainees' interests at stake are accordingly particularly weighty. Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster," the majority opinion stated.
The president asserted that the Court "had ruled even the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally ill who entered the country illegally could not be deported without a lengthy and costly legal process," potentially taking years and allowing them to "commit many crimes" before appearing in court.
The AEA was invoked in March by the Trump administration to deport an initial group of alleged Venezuelan gang members to a prison in El Salvador without due process. The Supreme Court intervened on April 19, issuing a temporary block on further deportations and stressing the necessity of ensuring due process rights.
Friday's ruling by the Court extended this pause, obstructing the planned deportation of another group of detainees held in Texas.
