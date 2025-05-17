403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $103,000 As ETF Inflows Stall
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin trades at $103,343 on May 17, 2025, showing a slight decline of 0.53% over the past 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency recently broke above a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, briefly testing the $104,200 level before pulling back.
This technical breakout suggests potential bullish momentum despite current resistance near $104,900.
The trading chart reveals Bitcoin maintaining position above key moving averages, with price action forming a series of higher lows since late April.
The 50-day moving average at $88,500 has provided strong dynamic support during recent pullbacks.
RSI readings stand at 52, indicating neutral market conditions without extreme overbought or oversold signals.
Institutional activity shows a notable pause, with Invesco's Bitcoin ET reporting zero net inflows on May 17.
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $103,000 as ETF Inflows Stall
This stagnation reflects a cautious approach by large investors who appear to be waiting for clearer market signals before committing additional capital.
On-chain metrics paint a more optimistic picture. Long-term Bitcoin holders continue accumulating, with BTC held on exchanges dropping to 2.44 million-the lowest level in six years.
This trend suggests reduced selling pressure and strong conviction among established investors. The broader cryptocurrency market shows mixed performance.
The total market capitalization decreased from $3.33 trillion to $3.29 trillion in the past 24 hours, representing a 1.11% decline.
Ethereum trades at $2,481, down 4.35%, underperforming Bitcoin during this correction. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic.
The Fear & Greed Index displays a score of 71, reflecting "Greed" among market participants despite the recent price pullback.
This contradiction between sentiment and price action warrants attention from traders. Yesterday's Consensus 2025 conference generated significant market activity.
Bitcoin saw a 4.2% price increase during the event, with trading volumes spiking across major exchanges.
Binance reported a 12% increase in BTC/USDT pair volume between May 16 and May 17.
Cross-market correlation analysis reveals Bitcoin's 30-day correlation coefficient with the S&P 500 at -0.35, highlighting its role as a counter-cyclical asset during equity market fluctuations.
This negative correlation enhances Bitcoin's appeal as a portfolio diversifier for institutional investors.
Traders should monitor the $104,900 resistance level closely. A decisive break above this threshold could trigger renewed bullish momentum toward higher targets.
Conversely, the $102,800 level represents immediate support based on recent price action. Volume patterns will prove crucial for confirming the next directional move.
Current trading volume for BTC/USD on major exchanges stands at approximately 1.2 billion USD over the past 24 hours, reflecting moderate market participation.
The cryptocurrency recently broke above a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, briefly testing the $104,200 level before pulling back.
This technical breakout suggests potential bullish momentum despite current resistance near $104,900.
The trading chart reveals Bitcoin maintaining position above key moving averages, with price action forming a series of higher lows since late April.
The 50-day moving average at $88,500 has provided strong dynamic support during recent pullbacks.
RSI readings stand at 52, indicating neutral market conditions without extreme overbought or oversold signals.
Institutional activity shows a notable pause, with Invesco's Bitcoin ET reporting zero net inflows on May 17.
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $103,000 as ETF Inflows Stall
This stagnation reflects a cautious approach by large investors who appear to be waiting for clearer market signals before committing additional capital.
On-chain metrics paint a more optimistic picture. Long-term Bitcoin holders continue accumulating, with BTC held on exchanges dropping to 2.44 million-the lowest level in six years.
This trend suggests reduced selling pressure and strong conviction among established investors. The broader cryptocurrency market shows mixed performance.
The total market capitalization decreased from $3.33 trillion to $3.29 trillion in the past 24 hours, representing a 1.11% decline.
Ethereum trades at $2,481, down 4.35%, underperforming Bitcoin during this correction. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic.
The Fear & Greed Index displays a score of 71, reflecting "Greed" among market participants despite the recent price pullback.
This contradiction between sentiment and price action warrants attention from traders. Yesterday's Consensus 2025 conference generated significant market activity.
Bitcoin saw a 4.2% price increase during the event, with trading volumes spiking across major exchanges.
Binance reported a 12% increase in BTC/USDT pair volume between May 16 and May 17.
Cross-market correlation analysis reveals Bitcoin's 30-day correlation coefficient with the S&P 500 at -0.35, highlighting its role as a counter-cyclical asset during equity market fluctuations.
This negative correlation enhances Bitcoin's appeal as a portfolio diversifier for institutional investors.
Traders should monitor the $104,900 resistance level closely. A decisive break above this threshold could trigger renewed bullish momentum toward higher targets.
Conversely, the $102,800 level represents immediate support based on recent price action. Volume patterns will prove crucial for confirming the next directional move.
Current trading volume for BTC/USD on major exchanges stands at approximately 1.2 billion USD over the past 24 hours, reflecting moderate market participation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment