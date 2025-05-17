No Russian Missile Carriers Present In Azov And Black Seas
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
There are three Russian warships in the Mediterranean, one of which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to eight missiles .Read also: Guerrillas report blasts at Russian military sites in Crimea
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is using the temporarily occupied Crimea as a platform for launching Iskander-M missiles.
