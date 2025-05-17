National Guard Drones Destroy Enemy Dugouts, Shelters In Chasiv Yar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, a company of attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the 18th Slavic Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed Russian dugouts and shelters using FPV drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko.

“Destruction of enemy dugouts and shelters. Our FPV drones of the 18th Slavic Brigade are working effectively to protect Chasiv Yar. Accurate strikes, destruction of enemy infantry and firing positions are what makes it possible to deter the enemy,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to May 16, 2025, amount to about 971,690 people, including another 1,100 over the past day.

Photo credit: National Guard, Facebook