403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Synergyit Launches Custom Fintech Solutions To Drive Digital Transformation In Denmark's Financial Sector
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Copenhagen, Denmark, May 16, 2025 – SynergyIT, a leading technology solutions provider with a growing global presence, proudly announces the launch of its Custom Fintech Solutions Suite, designed to empower financial institutions, startups, and digital banks across Denmark. This strategic initiative aims to accelerate innovation, improve customer experiences, and streamline compliance in the evolving Nordic fintech ecosystem.
Denmark is known for its forward-thinking approach to digital banking and financial services, and SynergyIT's new offering meets a growing demand for localized, secure, and scalable fintech platforms. The custom suite includes end-to-end solutions for digital onboarding, automated KYC/AML compliance, AI-driven credit risk assessment, real-time payments integration, and custom-built banking-as-a-service (BaaS) infrastructures.
"Our mission is to bridge global technology with local insight," said Anders Mikkelsen, Regional Director at SynergyIT. "Denmark is a hub of digital excellence, and our fintech solutions are developed to align with local regulations, user expectations, and the need for agile innovation."
SynergyIT's solutions are built using a modular microservices architecture, allowing for seamless integration with legacy systems or the rapid launch of greenfield digital banking products. The cloud-native, API-first suite supports ISO 20022 and PSD2 standards to ensure full compliance with EU financial regulations.
Among the early adopters of SynergyIT's fintech platforms are regional neobanks and wealthtech startups seeking to reduce time-to-market without compromising on security or user experience.
Key Features of SynergyIT's Custom Fintech Solutions:
Fully customizable digital banking platforms
Intelligent fraud detection and transaction monitoring
Open banking APIs and third-party integration
Scandinavian language localization and UX optimization
GDPR-compliant data handling and reporting
As part of its Denmark expansion, SynergyIT has also announced plans to open a fintech innovation hub in Copenhagen later this year, which will serve as a co-creation space for financial partners, developers, and regulators to collaborate on the future of finance.
"We're not just providing technology -we're enabling transformation," added Mikkelsen. "With our local team and global R&D capabilities, we're excited to help shape the future of fintech in Denmark."
For more information about SynergyIT's custom fintech solutions, visit
About SynergyIT
SynergyIT is a global provider of innovative IT and software solutions, specializing in fintech, enterprise platforms, and digital transformation services. With offices across Europe, North America, and Asia, SynergyIT delivers agile, scalable, and secure technology that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital economy. visit:
Media Contact:
abeer qureshi
...
+45 40 51 64 06
Denmark is known for its forward-thinking approach to digital banking and financial services, and SynergyIT's new offering meets a growing demand for localized, secure, and scalable fintech platforms. The custom suite includes end-to-end solutions for digital onboarding, automated KYC/AML compliance, AI-driven credit risk assessment, real-time payments integration, and custom-built banking-as-a-service (BaaS) infrastructures.
"Our mission is to bridge global technology with local insight," said Anders Mikkelsen, Regional Director at SynergyIT. "Denmark is a hub of digital excellence, and our fintech solutions are developed to align with local regulations, user expectations, and the need for agile innovation."
SynergyIT's solutions are built using a modular microservices architecture, allowing for seamless integration with legacy systems or the rapid launch of greenfield digital banking products. The cloud-native, API-first suite supports ISO 20022 and PSD2 standards to ensure full compliance with EU financial regulations.
Among the early adopters of SynergyIT's fintech platforms are regional neobanks and wealthtech startups seeking to reduce time-to-market without compromising on security or user experience.
Key Features of SynergyIT's Custom Fintech Solutions:
Fully customizable digital banking platforms
Intelligent fraud detection and transaction monitoring
Open banking APIs and third-party integration
Scandinavian language localization and UX optimization
GDPR-compliant data handling and reporting
As part of its Denmark expansion, SynergyIT has also announced plans to open a fintech innovation hub in Copenhagen later this year, which will serve as a co-creation space for financial partners, developers, and regulators to collaborate on the future of finance.
"We're not just providing technology -we're enabling transformation," added Mikkelsen. "With our local team and global R&D capabilities, we're excited to help shape the future of fintech in Denmark."
For more information about SynergyIT's custom fintech solutions, visit
About SynergyIT
SynergyIT is a global provider of innovative IT and software solutions, specializing in fintech, enterprise platforms, and digital transformation services. With offices across Europe, North America, and Asia, SynergyIT delivers agile, scalable, and secure technology that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital economy. visit:
Media Contact:
abeer qureshi
...
+45 40 51 64 06
Company :-SynergyIT
User :- abeer qureshi
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment