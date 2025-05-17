403
All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council Urges Nationwide Ban On Gems And Jewellery Trade With Turkey And Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 16, 2025: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex body representing India's domestic gem and jewellery industry, announces its unwavering support for Operation Sindoor and in alignment with national interest urges the India's gems & jewellery industry to cease business transactions with Turkey and Azerbaijan.
This decisive action follows Turkey's public support for Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians. Such a stance has raised critical concerns regarding national security and the ethical direction of trade relationships.
Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman - GJC, said: "The Indian gem and jewellery sector stands united in support of the nation. It is imperative that our industry sets a strong example by prioritizing the country over commerce. We call upon every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to stop all transactions with Turkey and Azerbaijan. This collective action reflects our unwavering commitment to national interests and solidarity during Operation Sindoor. By halting trade, we send a clear message of unity and resolve, reinforcing our industry's role as a pillar of national pride. Let us unite as an industry to uphold these values, showcasing our resilience and loyalty to India's honour and security."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman – GJC, said: "Trade is not just about profit – it is also about principle. By standing firm in our resolve to halt transactions with Turkey and Azerbaijan, we demonstrate that our commitment to the nation surpasses commercial interests. We proudly salute our valiant armed forces, whose unwavering courage and dedication protect our sovereignty during Operation Sindoor. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and steadfast guidance in steering the nation through challenging times. Let us uphold this stance with integrity and dedication to our country's values."
Reports reveal that Indian tourists have also significantly contributed to Turkey's economy through tourism spending on flights, hotels, and destination weddings. Similar sentiments have also emerged regarding Azerbaijan, which has taken a pro-Pakistan stance, prompting wider calls to reassess trade and travel ties with countries displaying anti-India positions.
GJC reaffirms its commitment to guiding and supporting its members in aligning trade practices with the nation's interests and calls for collective action to uphold India's sovereignty, economic integrity, and national pride.
About GJC
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade Council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 19 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry. GJC represents the interests of over 6 lakh gem and jewellery businesses from across the country. GJC represents various industry segments such as Manufacturers, Retailers, Wholesalers, Allied, gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, Gemstones, machinery, etc. including the entire industry value chain from bullion to retail.
