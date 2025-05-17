GMI Cloud Scales Up With New HQ In Mountain View, CA

GMI Cloud deepens existing Silicon Valley roots, prioritizing collaboration with leading AI innovators

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud , a fast-rising provider of GPU-as-a-Service infrastructure purpose-built for AI, today is proud to announce it has moved its headquarters from San Jose, CA to Mountain View, CA to provide more open space for its growing team and the local growing AI native startup community. From hackathons, meetups, technology industry events and more, the closer proximity to top universities and colleges will help GMI Cloud continue to foster the rapid growth of AI throughout Silicon Valley and on a global level.

The new office comes amid strong momentum for GMI Cloud. Since its funding announcement last year, the company has grown exponentially in customers and partnerships, increasing AI development all over the world. However, GMI Cloud has been a global company since day one, with data centers in Taiwan, Malaysia, Mexico, and the U.S. Its global data center network makes it uniquely able to provide flexible, cost-effective computing solutions without the disruption of geopolitical changes. Customers can scale their AI capabilities without unexpected cost surprises. This new office signifies its commitment to AI innovators in Silicon Valley and beyond.

"Bringing GMI Cloud to Mountain View allows for employees to enjoy what the local community has to offer while keeping us in the epicenter of Silicon Valley," said Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud. "We are accelerating quickly and we find it incredibly valuable to have the right home base to host our partners, customers, and employees."

About GMI Cloud

GMI Cloud is a global company that delivers full-stack, U.S.-based GPU infrastructure and enterprise-grade inference services built to scale AI products. Whether training foundation models or deploying real-time agents, GMI gives teams full control of performance, costs, and launch velocity. With on-demand and reserved GPU clusters for all workloads and projects, GMI helps AI teams build without limits. GMI Cloud is based in Mountain View, CA.

