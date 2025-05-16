Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Asian Games Medal Winners Inspire NIS Students


2025-05-16 11:01:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Medal-winning athletes who brought pride to India at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou visited Noble International School (NIS) as part of a special event titled 'Meet the Sports Stars', organised to inspire and empower students. Gold medallist Parul Chaudhary, silver medallist Kishore Jena and bronze medalist Gulveer Singh shared powerful stories of perseverance, dedication, and triumph. They spoke about their rigorous training, mental preparation, and the challenges they overcame on their path to success. Their messages focused on the importance of discipline, resilience, and self-confidence - leaving a lasting impact on the young audience. Finance director Shoukath Ali Taj and principal Dr Shibu Abdul Rasheed emphasised that the event aimed to cultivate a spirit of excellence and aspiration among students by providing them the opportunity to engage with real-life champions and role models.

