Godaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: About Godaddy 2024 Sustainability Highlights

We're a trusted partner for millions of entrepreneurs globally.

GoDaddy helps entrepreneurs around the globe start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to us to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping customers get their idea online in minutes, enabling them to drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance.

OUR MISSION

To empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

Our Products & Services

GoDaddy is a global leader serving a large market of entrepreneurs, developing and delivering easy-to-use solutions as a one-stop shop provider, alongside personalized guidance. We serve small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. We are passionate about our mission and honored that entrepreneurs trust us with their ideas.

2024 Sustainability Highlights

At GoDaddy, we aim to promote a sustainable and inclusive future. Our 2024 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives reflect our dedication to positively impacting the communities we serve, empowering entrepreneurs everywhere, ensuring ethical business practices, and encouraging innovation while driving business value and minimizing our environmental footprint.

Customers & Communities

Our customers and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of our mission.



Customer Experience: Our personalized support for every stage of an entrepreneur's journey sets us apart from our competitors. Our team engaged customers through nearly 12 million inbound voice conversations and messages, obtaining a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5.



Inclusive Entrepreneurship: Empower by GoDaddy, our signature social impact program, equips entrepreneurs with training, tools, and peer networks to accelerate their journeys. Empower provided nearly 19,000 learning engagements to entrepreneurs in the United States and Canada1.

Community Engagement: GoDaddy employees volunteered nearly 3,700 hours in 2024, with almost $1.6 million donated through employee-led efforts, volunteer rewards, corporate funds, and matching donations.

People & Culture

A thriving workplace culture drives our success.

. Employee Engagement: 84% of our employees participated in GoDaddy Voice, our annual employee survey, revealing that employees feel a strong sense of trust and support within our teams. We're using the feedback to continue creating a positive working environment and culture.



Inclusive Recruitment: To reach a broad range of the most highly qualified candidate groups, we amplified our inclusive culture, programs, and benefits at conferences and events.

Learning & Development: We are committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. In addition to a variety of learning opportunities within GoDaddy, 140 employees in our sales training program benefited from our partnership with Rio Salado College, collectively earning 840 college credits for completing select trainings.

Responsible Governance & Operations

We uphold the highest standards of ethics, compliance, and accountability.



Ethical Conduct: Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics helps to ensure integrity at every level. To hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards, we established a Political Contributions, Activities, and Lobbying Policy, launched a new Human Rights Policy, and updated our Anti-Slavery Policy.



Responsible Artificial Intelligence: As Artificial Intelligence (AI)2 evolves, we continue to adapt our policies and practices to serve and help protect entrepreneurs.

Innovation: We took our culture of experimentation to the next level conducting more than 2,000 controlled experiments and hosting events focused on building great products that help solve our customers' problems and save them time.

Environmental Impact

We continue to take decisive action toward environmental sustainability.



Emissions Reduction: After meeting our initial target two years early, we set a new target to reduce scope 1 and 2 (market-based) greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

Climate Risk Analysis: We conducted a climate scenario analysis evaluating potential physical and transition risks and opportunities across multiple time horizons, helping GoDaddy protect the resilience of our operations.

About This Report

This GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2024. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ... .

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

1 Represents the total number of entrepreneurs that have had at least one contact (i.e., group workshop, facilitated course, one-on-one mentorship) or who have completed one course in the online self-serve learning portal.

2AI includes Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Agentic AI, Generative AI, or other similar tools.