Intelligent Diva Unveils Landmark AI Fashion Show Alongside Major Music Releases

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-talented artist and entrepreneur Intelligent Diva is redefining the boundaries of fashion and music with the simultaneous release of multiple projects that showcase her innovation and creativity. Today marks the highly-anticipated launch of her latest single Cookie, the debut of the Cookie Contour AI Fashion Show, and the introduction of The Cookie Contour Fashion and Shoe Collection. These groundbreaking releases are available now on YouTube, Vimeo, and IDMTV on Roku, bringing the artist's bold vision directly to audiences worldwide.The Cookie Contour AI Fashion Show is a one-of-a-kind digital experience inspired by the single Cookie. It features futuristic designs curated by Chincia Kenner, known artistically as Intelligent Diva, in collaboration with her partnership with Alive Shoes . These stunning pieces reflect cutting-edge technology and fashion innovation, pushing the envelope of virtual runway shows and digital couture. Viewers can experience this revolutionary event across multiple platforms, expanding Intelligent Diva's reach in the tech-driven fashion space.Adding to the excitement, Intelligent Diva celebrates her role as an Affiliate with The New Black, a forward-thinking platform that champions Black creators in the technology and creative industries. Through this affiliation, she continues to break barriers as an African American female independent creator, proving that diversity and innovation are powerful forces in music, fashion, and technology.Also launching today is the new single Too Bad So Sad by Martone featuring Intelligent Diva. This powerful collaboration is now available on all streaming platforms, showcasing Intelligent Diva's versatility and unique vocal style.Fans can also explore her exclusive I CANNOT Collection at her online boutique, which features empowering merchandise designed to inspire confidence and self-expression. Follow Intelligent Diva on Instagram @IntelligentDivaMusic for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive sneak peeks. Visit Intelligent Diva Music , Apple Music , YouTube, and Alive Shoes to engage with these exciting new releases.About Intelligent DivaIntelligent Diva is an artist, entrepreneur, and fashion designer making history through innovative digital experiences and powerful music releases. Her brand spans across music, fashion, and technology, empowering women and setting new standards in independent creation.Instagram:Youtube:

