Presidents Of Ukraine, Montenegro Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, European Integration
According to Ukrinform, the information was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine .
President Zelensky expressed gratitude to the people of Montenegro for their sincere support of Ukraine and its fight against Russian aggression. He emphasized once again that Ukraine is making every effort to bring the war to a just conclusion.
Zelensky also informed about his constructive dialogue with U.S. President Trump, Ukraine's readiness for a full, unconditional ceasefire, and direct negotiations with Russia at the highest level.
“The Presidents of Ukraine and Montenegro discussed in detail the stance taken by Russia and the need to increase pressure to achieve peace,” the statement reads.
The leaders also reviewed opportunities for cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro in various sectors and agreed to work on further developing these relations.
Special attention was given to European integration. Zelensky and Milatović agreed to continue sharing experience and supporting each other in this process.
Additionally, the two presidents coordinated a schedule for upcoming events involving leaders of the countries of Southeast Europe.Read also: Zelensky discusses demining coalition, energy cooperation with Bulgarian P
As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and investing in defense production with Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
