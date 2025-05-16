Kasowitz Wins Appeal On Behalf Of Fintiv In Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Apple

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, a national litigation firm based in New York, announced today that it has achieved a major victory in a patent infringement lawsuit for its client, Fintiv, Inc., a global digital wallet payment processor, against Apple Inc., the maker of Apple Pay. Fintiv alleges that the Apple Pay infringes Fintiv's patent for the management of virtual credit, identity and other cards stored on mobile wallets (the "'125 patent"). On May 16, 2025, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision of a Texas federal court granting summary judgment dismissing Fintiv's complaint. The case will now be remanded for a trial on Fintiv's infringement claims.

The Federal Circuit's decision is another major setback for Apple, which has already failed to invalidate the '125 patent before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB").

Marc E. Kasowitz, Fintiv's lead trial counsel with Jonathan K. Waldrop of Kasowitz Benson Torres, said he is "extremely pleased with the Federal Circuit's decision" and he and Fintiv are "looking forward to the trial in this case."

About Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP is a leading national law firm with a core focus on commercial litigation, complemented by exceptionally strong bankruptcy/restructuring and real estate transactional practices. Kasowitz is known for its creative, aggressive litigators and willingness to take on tough cases. The firm has extensive trial experience and is always trial-ready, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in every area of litigation. Kasowitz is committed to pursuing aggressive and innovative approaches to its clients' most challenging legal matters. Headquartered in New York City, the firm also has offices in Atlanta, Boulder, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Shannon O'Reilly

212-547-1290

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

